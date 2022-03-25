Who's Hiring?
Saint Francis Ministries to host Career Fair next week

Now Hiring(Source: MGN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saint Francis Ministries will host a Career Fair on March 29.

From 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., you can learn about open positions including compliance techs, drivers, family support workers, parent support workers and program assistants.

The career fair will be at 1700 SE 12th Avenue in Amarillo.

To make an appointment, call (806) 231-1770. Walk ins are also welcome.

