AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons hosted the Tascosa Rebels in a high school boys baseball District 3-5A on Thursday, and Tascosa won 9-2. Rebels rally in the fifth scoring five runs.

DISTRICT 3-5A BASEBALL SCORES

Tascosa 9, Palo Duro 2

Amarillo High 15, Caprock 1

Randall 9, Plainview 0

