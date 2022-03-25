Canyon’s Schulte leads District 4-4A Tournament, shot 77 first round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls golf teed off the first round of the District 4-4A Tournament on Thursday at Ross Rogers Golf Complex’ WildHorse Course. Canyon junior Shaylin Schulte leads after the first round +5, shooting 77. Her first sub-80 this season.

”We’re all used to the wind, so that was good. I think I had three birdies. I finished with two, so I knew I had to have a strong finish,” said Schulte. “I’m pretty sure this was our low. It has been our low from a long time. Our number three and four really came in and helped us out and then obviously me and Gracie shooting under 80 was really, really impressive today.”

The high school girls District 4-4A Tournament final round is set for Monday, March 28 in Dumas. Check out the full results from the first round here.

Results after the first round of the District 4-4A high school girls golf tournament. (Source: KFDA)

