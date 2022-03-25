Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Canyon’s Schulte leads District 4-4A Tournament, shot 77 first round

Schulte shot 77 at Ross Rogers’ WhiteHorse Course
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school girls golf teed off the first round of the District 4-4A Tournament on Thursday at Ross Rogers Golf Complex’ WildHorse Course. Canyon junior Shaylin Schulte leads after the first round +5, shooting 77. Her first sub-80 this season.

”We’re all used to the wind, so that was good. I think I had three birdies. I finished with two, so I knew I had to have a strong finish,” said Schulte. “I’m pretty sure this was our low. It has been our low from a long time. Our number three and four really came in and helped us out and then obviously me and Gracie shooting under 80 was really, really impressive today.”

The high school girls District 4-4A Tournament final round is set for Monday, March 28 in Dumas. Check out the full results from the first round here.

Results after the first round of the District 4-4A high school girls golf tournament.
Results after the first round of the District 4-4A high school girls golf tournament.(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Debit Card Abuse Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card
We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was...
That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorien Thomas?
Sunray Collegiate Independent School District
4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed
Clovis police have identified a suspect in the death of a woman who was found dead inside an...
Police identify woman found dead inside Clovis apartment, suspect arrested

Latest News

VIDEO: Rebels fifth inning rally holds off Palo Duro
VIDEO: Canyon’s Schulte leads District 4-4A Tournament, shot 77 first round
VIDEO: Bushland wins District 1-3A opener over River Road
The Palo Duro Dons hosted the Tascosa Rebels in a high school boys baseball District 3-5A on...
Rebels fifth inning rally holds off Palo Duro
High school softball started District play this week and the Bushland Lady Falcons made a...
Bushland wins District 1-3A opener over River Road