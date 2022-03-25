Who's Hiring?
Bushland wins District 1-3A opener over River Road

Lady Falcons shutout Lady Cats
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school softball started District play this week and the Bushland Lady Falcons made a splashing debut with a 24-0 shutout over the River Road Lady Cats in District 1-3A.

The Lady Falcons’ bats got hot in the third inning scoring 14 runs. Bushland hit five total home runs from five different players: Brylee Adams, Jillian Howell, Chloe Cochran (2) and Jayce Ornelas.

Bushland picher Brylee Adams finished the game with 10 strikeouts and allowing one run in five innings pitched of the no hitter.

The Lady Falcons are back on the diamond on Saturday in Canadian at noon.

