Blank Spaces Murals to unveil new mural in downtown Amarillo

Blank Spaces Murals will unveil a new mural in downtown Amarillo today.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Blank Spaces Murals will unveil a new mural in downtown Amarillo today.

The new mural is the first of the spring season in collaboration with the City Mural Grant Program and the Pergola Shop at 701 SE 10th Avenue.

The 62-foot-by-20-foot mural faces Johnson Street running directly behind the Civic Center and Hodgetown.

The mural portrays a 50 foot pheasant of extraordinary color that connects to the many outdoor adventures you can experience in teh Texas Panhandle. The north background pattern shows an intricate Art Deco design to echo the motif found in the architecture throughout downtown Amarillo.

The south background pattern outlines the yellow rose representative of Amarillo and Texas.

This mural is getting close to completion in beautiful downtown Amarillo. After cleansing sunshine, land hurricane winds...

Posted by Blank Spaces on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

