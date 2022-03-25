Who's Hiring?
Area Agency on Aging to host Medicare Educational Opportunities at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission

Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging will host Medicare Educational Opportunities each quarter throughout the year.

The events will be held at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission located at 415 SW 8th in Amarillo.

People approaching 65 years of age will be able to take advantage of one of the classes.

Below is a list of class dates and times:

  • Tuesday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. until Noon
  • Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 16 at 9:00 a.m. until Noon
  • Tuesday, September 20 at 9:00 a.m. until Noon
  • Thursday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

