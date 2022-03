AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a wintry start to the week, highs will approach 90 early next week. Lots of sun, warmer temperatures and not very windy on Friday. A ridge of high pressure moves over the area into the weekend providing warmer temperatures. The next storm system approaches early next week with a chance for rain, and some wintry precipitation is not out of the question.

