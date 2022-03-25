Adrian’s Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny

A weak and dry cold front will push through the area today bringing a switch in our wind direction to a northerly flow at 5-15mph. The northern panhandles will be a tad bit cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. As the front tracks south, it will stall and fizzle out allowing for areas along and south of I-40 to warm into the 70s. Skies will be completely sunny! Heading into the weekend, we’ll all see warming temperatures into the 80s!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.