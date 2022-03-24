Thursday’s Forecast: Mild & sunny with less winds

A large area of high pressure is building in that will bring us quiet weather conditions today and into the weekend. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with a westerly wind at 5-15mph. The morning will start off cold so you’ll need coats as you head out the door, but the afternoon looks fantastic with highs in the upper 60s! We’ll get even warmer the next several days with a calm weather pattern into next week.

