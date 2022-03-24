That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorian Thomas?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was almost 24 years ago.

Dorian Thomas who would have been 32-years-old today, grabbed the attention of those living in the Panhandle when he was reported missing when he was 9-years-old.

Missing cold case of Dorian Thomas (Source: National Center for missing and exploited children)

“This was almost 24 years ago. So all the video at homes and businesses that they have now just weren’t available. He just kind of disappeared,” said Detective Brent Harlem, Amarillo Police Department.

The last time his family reported seeing him was riding his bike toward Amarillo Boulevard.

Law enforcement says at the time, every possible lead and tip was followed at length.

“It’s very difficult when you don’t have evidence that can point one way or the other. And, we got so many different stories. Conflicting stories as to what had taken place. Some very outlandish we received information,” said Detective Harlem.

Exhaustive searches and no trace of Dorien was ever discovered.

“We had tips, family. We canvassed the area. They did searches on horse back, dog searches, ATV searches. We checked everywhere he was known to frequent,” said Detective Harlem.

Detectives encourage those who may know the truth about his disappearance to come forward to help give family members and the community closure.

I have reached out to a family member who had nothing to add to this story at this time.

