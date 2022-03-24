Springtime Weather Returns

Beautiful weather is in the forecast with subsiding winds and rising temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with 80s likely this weekend which will be the warmest so far this year. Highs by Monday may even be in the upper 80s to near 90. Light winds will prevail tomorrow and Saturday, but winds will increase next week. The next potential moisture prospects appear to be possible by mid week.

