Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Springtime Weather Returns

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beautiful weather is in the forecast with subsiding winds and rising temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with 80s likely this weekend which will be the warmest so far this year. Highs by Monday may even be in the upper 80s to near 90. Light winds will prevail tomorrow and Saturday, but winds will increase next week. The next potential moisture prospects appear to be possible by mid week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Debit Card Abuse Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card
Sunray Collegiate Independent School District
4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed
We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was...
That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorian Thomas?
Amarillo police checked over 250 reported underage drinking locations and issued 27 citations...
Amarillo police write 27 citations, check over 250 reports during Spring Break underage drinking enforcement

Latest News

weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 3-24-22
Adrian's Forecast
Thursday’s Forecast: Mild & sunny with less winds
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Trending Much Warmer