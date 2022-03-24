Police: Woman found dead inside Clovis apartment

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on North Main Street.

Police say they were called to 201 North Main Street for a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

They arrived at the apartments located across the street from the old Hotel Clovis to find a dead woman inside an apartment.

The name of the victim will not be released until police can notify their family.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or submit a tip online.

