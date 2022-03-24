Police identify woman found dead inside Clovis apartment, suspect arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have identified a suspect in the death of a woman who was found dead inside an apartment on North Main Street.

Police say they were called to 201 North Main Street for a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

They arrived at the apartments located across the street from the old Hotel Clovis to find a dead woman inside an apartment.

Police say the woman has been identified as 28-year-old Kelsey Ladawn Cash. She died from gunshot wounds.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Chavez, who has been arrested and charged with murder.

He has been booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.