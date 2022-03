CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews are working on a grass fire west of Spring Creek and south of Highway 152.

According to the release from City of Skellytown, the town is currently in no danger.

The Texas Panhandle updates says the smoke is visible from Borger.

People are asked to avoid the area.

THE SMOKE WEST OF TOWN IS FROM A GRASS FIRE WEST OF SPRING CREEK AND SOUTH OF 152. HOPEFULLY IT WILL TRAVEL INTO THE BLACK FROM THE DECEMBER FIRE TOWN ISNT IN ANY DANGER AT THIS TIME. UPDATES TO FOLLOW Posted by City of Skellytown on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.