Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

More than half of US states saw more deaths than births in 2021

Baby feet.
Baby feet.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Half of the states in the U.S. saw more deaths than births in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Researchers say the “natural decrease” – more people dying than babies born in a particular population – came from, in part, an aging population and an increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northeast region was hit the hardest by natural decrease, having more deaths than births in seven of the nine states.

Other findings from the census showed deaths in the U.S. rose 19% from 2019 to 2020 – the biggest yearly increase reported in over a century.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the 2020-2021 period was unique because it was the first time the COVID-19 pandemic affected both births and deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Debit Card Abuse Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card
Sunray Collegiate Independent School District
4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed
We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was...
That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorian Thomas?
Amarillo police checked over 250 reported underage drinking locations and issued 27 citations...
Amarillo police write 27 citations, check over 250 reports during Spring Break underage drinking enforcement

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Multiple crews working on grass fire in Carson County
The spill at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station No. 40 was due to a power outage and the...
City of Amarillo Life Station No. 40 wastewater spill has been contained
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
Coffee Memorial
Coffee Memorial giving money to Ukraine blood banks
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say