Improving internet access discussed by Amarillo city officials and Texas Broadband Development Office

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Broadband Development Office is discussing with the Amarillo community how to improve internet access to everyone in the city and region.

City officials say they’re ready to provide internet at a low cost, but they need to wait on vendor proposals.

“We are waiting for RFP (request for proposals) responses from vendors,” said Rich Gagnon, managing director and CIO for the City of Amarillo. “That should be done in the next four weeks, then we’ll score those and pick who we will be partnering with and begin rolling immediately.”

The City will know how long it’ll take to provide internet and how much it’ll cost once a proposal is accepted.

North Heights will be the first area to get broadband access, North Heights business owner Delvin Wilson is ready to see it happen.

“Just the usage, the connection, having more of a selection to more options you know, it’ll be great,” said Wilson.

Around 20 request for proposals have been sent to different vendors.

