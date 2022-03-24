Coffee Memorial giving money to Ukraine blood banks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial is making donations toward Ukraine Blood Banks.

Starting today and through the end of the month the blood center will make a $10 donations to the Global Blood Fund for every donor who decides not to receive a t-shirt for giving.

Coffee Memorial says this charity will double their impact by helping lives in Ukraine and here in the Panhandle.

If you would like to schedule an appointment call 806-331-8833 or click here.

