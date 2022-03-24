Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department hosting seasonal job fair

City of Amarillo
City of Amarillo
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a seasonal job fair this Saturday, March 26.

Available positions include lifeguard, pool managers, program attendant and cashiers.

If you are interested in these jobs, you can visit the job fair at the Warford Activity Center located at 1330 Northwest 18th Avenue.

From 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., staff members will be available for interviews and other screenings.

Swim tests for lifeguards will be available.

If you are a qualified applicant, you can leave with a job offer on Saturday.

Before you go, here is what the City of Amarillo says you should know:

  • Identification is required - common forms include a U.S. Passport or Passport Card, Driver’s License or State Issued ID Card, School ID Card with Photograph, Certified Birth Record or Social Security Card
  • For applicants under age 18 - A parent or guardian will need to assist with some pre-employment requirements including: Applicant Certification and Agreement, Pre-Employment Drug Screen Authorization
  • For lifeguards or pool manager candidates - A pre-employment swim test will be given onside for any aquatic specific candidates lacking active Red Cross Certification. Please bring the following: appropriate swimwear, towel, change of clothes

To learn more or apply online, click here.

