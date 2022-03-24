Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo Life Station No. 40 wastewater spill has been contained

The spill at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station No. 40 was due to a power outage and the...
The spill at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station No. 40 was due to a power outage and the failure of a backup generator.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The spill at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station No. 40 was due to a power outage and the failure of a backup generator.

The power outage was fixed this afternoon and is now operational.

The spill was located near 7100 Cliffside Road and was around 542,000 gallons, with a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters.

The wastewater flowed into a dry creek bed.

Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area.

Sampling and monitoring of the creek are ongoing.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

