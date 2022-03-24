Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo to date receiving $39.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act

The City of Amarillo
(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The federal government has approved the American Rescue Plan Act in March, allowing Amarillo to receive over $19 million.

The City of Amarillo is receiving $39.7 million in ARPA funding.

To date, the City has received $19.8 million, with the remaining funds expected in May.

For more information on ARPA funds break down, click here.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound economic impact across the country, and Amarillo is no exception,” said COA City Manager Jared Miller. “The federal government has responded with a multifaceted financial aid package that will greatly help in economic recovery. Transparency is more important now than ever as cities begin to use ARPA funds. We want the community to know exactly how these funds are being used to help Amarillo.”

