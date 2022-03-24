Who's Hiring?
Caray twins now Sod Poodles new radio broadcasters

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The forth generation of baseball broadcasters will be taking over the Sod Poodles radio booth in 2022.

Chris and Stefan Caray are the great-grandchildren of Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray and will become the first set of identical twins to broadcast professional baseball games together.

“To step into a professional radio booth and call baseball games is a dream come true,” said Chris. “To join my identical twin brother, Stefan, in this new adventure is incredibly exciting for us and our family. The Amarillo Sod Poodles have consistently delivered one of, if not the best broadcasts and production in all Minor League Baseball. We are humbled and honored to become the second broadcasters in team history and we can’t wait to bring our style of broadcasting and entertainment to the Amarillo community and fans.”

“We were college kids at the University of Georgia when this week started,” said Stefan. “To be given an opportunity to broadcast alongside my brother once again, especially for an organization like Amarillo, is an incredible honor and one we weren’t sure would ever happen again.”

The Sod Poodles will begin the 2022 campaign at HODGETOWN against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics on Friday, April 8.

They will be broadcasting all 138 regular-season games on the Sod Poodles Radio Network.

Caray Twins Named Newest Sod Poodles Broadcasters "Their unique style and knowledge of the game along with being the...

Posted by Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball on Thursday, March 24, 2022

