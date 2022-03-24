Who's Hiring?
Boy Scouts to canvass Amarillo neighborhoods this weekend for food donations

High Plains Food Bank donation
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help provide food for neighbors in need by donating to the Boy Scouts during the 2022 Scouting for Food “Good Turn” program.

Hundreds of boy scouts will canvass several Amarillo neighborhoods this Saturday, March 26 to collect donations door-to-door.

The annual event benefits the High Plains Food Bank and is traditionally one of the largest spring food drives in the Texas Panhandle.

Each dollar will provide 14 meals to kids, seniors and families in our communities.

If you would like to make an online donation, click here.

To confirm that your neighborhood is scheduled for donation pickup this Saturday, call the Golden Spread Council of Boy Scouts of America at (806) 358-6500.

