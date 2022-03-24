Amarillo Museum of Art hosts new Exhibition and Auction to continue art programming in schools

Who's Hiring?
By Hannah Franklin
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is hosting its 16th Annual, 20 x 20 Exhibition and Silent Auction.

The fundraiser is designed to celebrate art and support the museum’s education programs and local artists.

Images of all artworks will be available for viewing and bidding on the AMoA website.

“We are having a silent auction fundraiser for both the Museum’s educational programs and artists that participate. The objects and the artwork are available for a starting bid of $150 and bidding is going to be online,” said Alex Gregory, Curator of Art.

The Museum believes that by hosting educational programs in schools can provide creative thinking skills.

“It can really enhance your educational experience throughout life,” said Gregory. “Art gives you the creative ability to think outside the box and critical thinking and the ability to have access to materials and think creatively gives students a way to express themselves.”

Admission for AMoA members is free, and the cost for nonmembers is $20.

“We’re hoping at the end of that night that we’ve sold all of the art works for a great amount of money and we can build on better educational programs at the museum,” said Gregory.

The events will happen as follows:

  • The 20 x 20 event viewing and bidding begins Friday, March 25, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to Thursday, March 31, at 8:30 p.m.
  • The AMOA in-person viewing of the exhibition is on Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday March 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • The silent auction event at AMoA is Thursday March 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the silent auction for attendees.

All bidding on art closes Thursday March 31, at 8:30 p.m.

For more information on the Amarillo Museum of Art call (806) 371-5050 or email amoa@actx.edu

