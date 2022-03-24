Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for assault charges
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man who is wanted for assault charges.
Officials say 21-year-old Jevon Malachi Boney is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for assault of a family member by choking.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.