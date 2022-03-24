Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for assault charges

Jevon Malachi Boney, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for assaulting a family...
Jevon Malachi Boney, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for assaulting a family member (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man who is wanted for assault charges.

Officials say 21-year-old Jevon Malachi Boney is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for assault of a family member by choking.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Debit Card Abuse Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card
Amarillo police checked over 250 reported underage drinking locations and issued 27 citations...
Amarillo police write 27 citations, check over 250 reports during Spring Break underage drinking enforcement
Amarillo Fire Department receives its first AMBUS
Amarillo Fire Department receives its first medical transportation and evacuation service vehicle
Sunray Collegiate Independent School District
4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed

Latest News

Crime scene
Police: Woman found dead inside Clovis apartment
We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was...
That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorian Thomas?
Sunray Collegiate Independent School District
4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo NAACP plans home buyer education series for North Heights community