Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four people were injured after the Sunray vet clinic that was under construction collapsed this afternoon.

According to the Sunray Collegiate Independent School District Superintendent Marshall Harrison, four subcontractors were injured after being trapped under the collapsed structure and were transported to a hospital.

“Some sustained minor injuries, broken legs and broken arms. But no life-threatening injuries and we are thankful for that,” said Harrison.

The cause of the collapse was due to high winds blowing through the area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Tuesday
power outage
Xcel: 50,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm
I40 West at a Standstill
I-40 West back open after road conditions cause closure
First Alert All Clear
ALL CLEAR: Winds linger, but skies are clearing.
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was...
That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorian Thomas?
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo NAACP plans home buyer education series for North Heights community
The Junior League of Amarillo is recruiting a younger generation of women
Junior League of Amarillo is recruiting a younger generation of women
Mt. Dora area is experiencing an emergency outage due to a damaged pole.
Power outage due to damage pole in Mt. Dora area