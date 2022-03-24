4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four people were injured after the Sunray vet clinic that was under construction collapsed this afternoon.

According to the Sunray Collegiate Independent School District Superintendent Marshall Harrison, four subcontractors were injured after being trapped under the collapsed structure and were transported to a hospital.

“Some sustained minor injuries, broken legs and broken arms. But no life-threatening injuries and we are thankful for that,” said Harrison.

The cause of the collapse was due to high winds blowing through the area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.