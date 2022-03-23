Wranglers focused on Mudbugs, points needed for playoff push

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers (26-23) have eight games left on their NAHL regular season schedule, six of those are at home in the Civic Center. This weekend’s two-game series against the Shreveport Mudbugs (28-18) is important for the Wranglers’ final playoff push.

Amarillo sits sixth in the NAHL South Division standings just two spots and six points behind Shreveport. If the Wranglers sweep the Mudbugs this weekend then Amarillo gains four points, closing the gap to two. Amarillo currently leads the season series (4-2), but the last two games were shutout victories for Shreveport in December.

The Mudbugs just swept the top team in the South, the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Shreveport will be confident coming into Amarillo.

”They’re a real veteran type team with really great coaching,” said Harry ‘Hoody’ Mahood, Wranglers head coach. “They really have a great goalie, but they have quite a defensive structure and they’re very physical. to get things done, meaning to create offense and get into the inside of the ice, it’s difficult against them so we’ve got to find a way through it all.”

Amarillo’s offense has been very successful lately, especially with their first line consisting of Kristaps Skrastins (University of New Hampshire signee), Danylo Korzhyletskyi and Glebs Prohorenkovs (Niagara University signee).

The Wranglers and Mudbugs face off on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. This week’s puck drops are extra special. On Friday the Wranglers are honoring Cancer Survivors for the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center. On Saturday it is First Responders night.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.