WTAMU raises nearly $108 million for One West campaign

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University announced the One West campaign has raised nearly $108 million just six months since its launch.

The current total, $107,755,000 as of March 22, more than doubles the amount raised by the University’s last fundraising campaign.

“The One West campaign has raised all of our expectations of what is possible for this great University,” said Dyke Rogers, One West campaign co-chair. “I, along with many of you who graduated from WT, and many of you who, like my wife Terry and me, have lived and served in this region have witnessed the exciting growth and transformation of WT. I am astounded and so pleased by what this University has become and what it aspires to become.”

WT President Walter V. Wendler says the campaign has only just begun.

“We will build on this early momentum to quickly reach our $125 million goal - and surpass it,” he said.

According to a news release, the $125 million comprehensive campaign is the largest and most ambitious fundraising effort across the Texas Panhandle.

Around $17 million is needed to reach the five-year goal of $125 million.

