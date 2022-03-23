Thawing Out

Snow chances have moved out, the sun is coming out, however winds look to stay around. The low pressure system currently causing storms in the east is still steering our winds out of the north today at a solid 20-25 mph with gusts of 35+ mph possible at times. Temperature wise, we’ll warm up slightly, morning lows will border on freezing, but highs will climb into the low 50s. This afternoon, scattered light showers will be possible moving from the north off to the south, but accumulating rain totals look to be very low, if notable at all, but still worth considering. After today, temperatures begin to warm, with 70s by the end of the week bordering on 80 by Sunday!

