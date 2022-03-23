Who's Hiring?
Texas Broadband Listening Tour 2022 to stop in Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is touring 12 communities to gather information regarding internet access to develop the Lone Star State’s first broadband plan, and he will be stopping in Amarillo this week.

Hegar will stop in Amarillo on Thursday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza.

The event is free, and you can register online here.

The City of Amarillo has also started its own broadband project, Amarillo Connected, which aims to provide low-cost internet to as many as 10,000 students and low-income residents in underserved areas.

