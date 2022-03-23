Temperatures Rising, Wind Decreasing

The storm system that has generated wind, rain, and snow over the last couple of days will track further away from our area tonight and a calmer period will begin. After a chilly night dipping into the upper 20s, much warmer weather returns tomorrow afternoon as we approach 70 degrees late in the day. At the same time, wind speeds will be down a level with speeds at 15-20 mph most of the day. By the weekend, highs will be near 80 degrees.

