UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Mt. Dora area is experiencing an emergency outage due to a damaged pole.

Union County Sheriff’s Office says the outage is due to a damaged pole in the Mt. Dora area.

Those who live in the Mt. Dora, Des Moines and Capulin areas will be out of power for around two hours until the pole is replaced.

Match 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM ⚠️💡POWER OUTAGE💡⚠️ Southwestern Electric Cooperative, Inc: 🚩ALERT - Emergency outage due to... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.