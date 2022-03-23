Panhandle’s Levi McGill named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a four sport senior athlete and State Qualifier in cross country. Meet Panhandle’s Levi McGill.

Panhandle senior Levi McGill is very competitive, competing in cross country, track and field, golf and basketball. His passion is in running.

“When I just practice I usually listen to music and just get in my groove and just run,” said McGill. “You just have to have the heart and dedication and just put your mindset in that if it gets hard just push through it and finish.”

This season in track, the Oklahoma Panhandle State signee ran a personal best in the mile finishing in 4:48.10 and the 800 meters in 2:12. In cross country, McGill finished his high school career as a 3-time UIL 2A State Qualifier in the 5,000 meters. His fastest time was 17:01.3 his junior season at District.

“Just been contacting me a lot. I picked OPSU because they’re always just friendly and welcome,” said McGill. “I just want to go there and help improve their track and cross country program.”

McGill balances sports with school. He holds a 3.5 GPA and is Senior Class President.

“Usually if we have practice in the morning go to practice and go to school,” said McGill. “Then have practice after school and then just do my homework and stuff.”

Last season McGill helped lead Panhandle boys golf to their first Region Championship since 2014. His goal is to succeed in his last year at Panhandle.

“The coaches have helped me build a better athlete, better student and better person,” said McGill.

Congratulations to Levi McGill on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

