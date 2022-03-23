Junior League of Amarillo is recruiting a younger generation of women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Junior League of Amarillo has been serving the Amarillo community since 1930.

The organization says that they are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing leadership among women, and improving the overall Amarillo area.

The philanthropy of the League is to help end generational poverty in women and children.

“Everyone in Amarillo wants to help somehow, we have such a huge nonprofit base in the entire community. We want to find those women that want to help, so we can train them and help them get involved,” said Junior League of Amarillo President, Jessica Needham.

Right now, the Junior League is recruiting members to join and is looking to continue their growth by raising a younger generation of leaders.

The minimum age to join the League in Amarillo is 21 years of age, and the Board of Directors said that by having women of all ages in the organization it allows for unique perspectives and insight.

“We want new members to join because we always need fresh ideas, we need a new perspective. Our way of recruiting is simply saying to the community come help us we want your input, we want your participation in making our community better,” said Mo Hudson, Junior League of Amarillo Member Advisor Chair.

The League has worked on various community outreach projects such as the San Jacinto Success Program, Storybridge, and the High Plains Food Bank.

“We are all like-minded women that joined because we want to help the community, and we wanted to find a place where we can be included,” said Needham.

There will be a recruitment event Thursday, March 24, at 6:00 p.m. at the Golden Pond Places Building number seven.

The event will host a meet and greet and information question and answer session about the organization.

The Junior League is welcoming women of all ages who are interested in joining to attend the meeting, they say by appealing to a wide audience of women will help to continue the legacy of volunteerism.

Needham said that being involved in the Junior League for several years has impacted her life.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without the Junior League,” said Needham.

The organization believes in the impact of community outreach and the values of friendship among women.

“Last year when I was diagnosed with breast cancer all of the ladies rallied around me and helped bolster my spirits and they’re constantly checking in on you and making sure okay,” said Hudson.

The board acknowledges the growth within the Junior League and the amount of transformation the organization has made within the last several years and hopes to continue growing by inviting new women to consider joining.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about how to help and where to go and reach out to the people that I’ve met in the Junior League,” said Needham.

For information on recruitment events, and joining the Junior League of Amarillo contact Mo Hudson, mohudsonjla@gmail.com

