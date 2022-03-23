Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘He was laying there praying’: Man rides out tornado in his bed

A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home. (Source: KSAT)
By Sarah Acosta
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSBURY, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas man is grateful that his elderly father is unharmed after he rode out a tornado that tore through his property from his bed.

Clint Murphy was taking it all in Tuesday as he went through their belongings, left scattered hundreds of feet across his property outside of Kingsbury, Texas. A tornado tore through his RV and father’s home Monday evening.

“Yeah, it’s pretty emotional,” he said.

He wasn’t home when the tornado struck, but his 70-year-old, immobile father was.

“And they walked around the corner here and he was sitting on the edge of that bed smoking,” Murphy said. “Just sitting there. ‘Took y’all long enough,’ he said. ‘About time y’all got here.’”

Murphy doesn’t understand how his father wasn’t hurt.

“No scratch and I guarantee he was, he was laying there praying,” he said. “I guarantee you that.”

Those were prayers answered when he remained unharmed after the home’s roof collapsed and most of the walls were ripped off.

“He said the roof fell on him and then he said it lifted off of him,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s whole living room is gone. All the stuff stored in his shed is untouched, but the shed itself was sucked up onto the house and into a tree.

Several kayaks are scattered across the property, and his new RV is destroyed. It was sitting on concrete squares when strong winds picked it up and moved it about 15 yards, wrapping it around a tree.

Murphy is staying positive, saying all they can do now is clean up and rebuild.

“Maybe two little cabins for me and my dad,” He said.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Tuesday
power outage
Xcel: 50,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm
I40 West at a Standstill
I-40 West back open after road conditions cause closure
First Alert All Clear
ALL CLEAR: Winds linger, but skies are clearing.
Highway 56 and Highway 64/87 are closed due to weather conditions.
Highway 64/87 is now open for all vehicles in Union County

Latest News

A man who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testifies that the...
Man who pleaded guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot says goal was to disrupt, prevent Biden win
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is touring 12 communities to gather information regarding...
Texas Broadband Listening Tour 2022 to stop in Amarillo
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Supreme Court won’t say whether Thomas remains hospitalized
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 3/23
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 3/23