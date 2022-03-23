Groundwater monitoring wells to measure PFAS contamination at Cannon Air Force Base

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Air Force Civil Engineering Center is installing groundwater monitoring wells as part of the investigation to determine the extent of potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the groundwater from Cannon Air Force Base.

In October 2021, AFCEC began collecting soil and groundwater samples to identify potential PFAS contamination both on and off the installation.

Local landowners near the base provided property access a well.

The first monitoring well was installed on the base this month, with another 12 scheduled for installation throughout the year. The data collected from the wells will help determine the potential future full-scale response efforts.

