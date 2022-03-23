Amarillo police write 27 citations, check over 250 reports during Spring Break underage drinking enforcement

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police checked over 250 reported underage drinking locations and issued 27 citations during the Spring Break underage drinking enforcement.

During the week of Spring Break, the Amarillo Police Department assigned officers to check reported problem areas and schools and conduct numerous bar checks.

Throughout the week, officers wrote 23 citations for minors possessing alcohol and four citations for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

“I want to thank the investigators who spend extra time working on this issue during spring break,” said Chief Martin Birkenfeld. “Our community has told us that underage drinking is not acceptable. Our City Council has made a proclamation today about alcohol awareness. Our young people deserve to grow up healthy, and we are dedicated to doing our part to keep our city a safe place to live, work, and play.”

Police investigators have also identified a liquor store that sold alcohol to minors on multiple occasions. The department turned the reports over to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for administrative action.

