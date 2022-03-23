Amarillo NAACP plans home buyer education series for North Heights community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo NAACP is putting on a home buyer education series for the North Heights community that could become a model for other parts of the city.

The latest census data shows 46 percent of North Heights community members own the homes they live in.

To increase the percentage, they’re working with the North Heights Advisory Association and the Amarillo Association of Realtors to have a four week seminar on home ownership.

“We break it down and talk about how do you start your search for a home, talk about financing, what is a credit score, why is that important, how do you fix your credit if you don’t have great credit,” said Jerri Glover, diversity committee member of the Amarillo Association of Realtors.

Amarillo NAACP leadership say the sessions are important to have now so community members can take advantage of new homes becoming available.

They believe home ownership is a quick way to build generational wealth.

“A lot of times people don’t know the information, the intricate details, the ins and outs of it, and so these four weeks will be designed to give them a good foundation as we decide on how to move forward,” said Melodie Graves, second vice president of the Amarillo NAACP.

The free sessions start Thursday evening at the Warford Activity Center.

Free food and childcare will be provided to anyone attending.

Registration is not required.

The Amarillo Association of Realtors plans to host this program in other Amarillo neighborhoods in the near future.

