Amarillo EDC announces new job-matching platform for job seekers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced a new platform today.

The Job Up platform develops career advancement opportunities that allows job seekers and employers to be matched anonymously.

Remaining anonymous allows unemployed, underemployed, overqualified, and passive job seekers all to benefit from the platform for career advancement without unconscious bias or jeopardizing their current job.

“We’ve heard from employers that they’d rather have a few qualified applicants than several unqualified ones, this platform will help employers reach more qualified applicants,” said Kevin Carter, President & CEO of the Amarillo EDC. “We hope that this upgrade makes filling job positions more efficient for both the job seeker and the company.”

