Amarillo EDC announces new job-matching platform for job seekers

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the...
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the Amarillo-area business Asset Protection Unit expansion. (source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)(Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced a new platform today.

The Job Up platform develops career advancement opportunities that allows job seekers and employers to be matched anonymously.

Remaining anonymous allows unemployed, underemployed, overqualified, and passive job seekers all to benefit from the platform for career advancement without unconscious bias or jeopardizing their current job.

“We’ve heard from employers that they’d rather have a few qualified applicants than several unqualified ones, this platform will help employers reach more qualified applicants,” said Kevin Carter, President & CEO of the Amarillo EDC. “We hope that this upgrade makes filling job positions more efficient for both the job seeker and the company.”

For the link of the training, click here.

For the link if the Job Up site, click here.

