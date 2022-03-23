Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect caught using a stolen debit card in Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the suspect was using a stolen debit card to make purchases at a store in Amarillo.

If you have any information about this suspect call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Debit Card Abuse Suspect

