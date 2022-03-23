Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect caught using a stolen debit card in Amarillo.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the suspect was using a stolen debit card to make purchases at a store in Amarillo.
If you have any information about this suspect call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.