Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card

Debit Card Abuse Suspect
Debit Card Abuse Suspect(ACS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect caught using a stolen debit card in Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the suspect was using a stolen debit card to make purchases at a store in Amarillo.

If you have any information about this suspect call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Debit Card Abuse Suspect Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

