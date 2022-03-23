Who's Hiring?
1 dog saved after structure fire near north Polk Street

Polk street
Polk street(AFD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a structure fire near north Polk Street.

According to the release, an engine was returning to station and noticed smoke from a house.

Upon inspection, fire crews found a house rolling in flames.

The fire was under control in 27 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

Crews saved one dog from the fire.

The fire was ruled accidental.

