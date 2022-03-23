1 dog saved after structure fire near north Polk Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a structure fire near north Polk Street.
According to the release, an engine was returning to station and noticed smoke from a house.
Upon inspection, fire crews found a house rolling in flames.
The fire was under control in 27 minutes.
There were no injuries reported.
Crews saved one dog from the fire.
The fire was ruled accidental.
