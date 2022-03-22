Who's Hiring?
Xcel: More than 37,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm

power outage
power outage(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wintry weather conditions have resulted in power outages across the Texas Panhandle.

Xcel Energy says more than 37,000 customers in Texas and New Mexico, primarily in the Texas Panhandle, have been impacted by the power outages.

As of 12:40 p.m., the Xcel Outage Map said more than 8,000 customers were still without power.

An electrical pole fire has caused a power outage to impact Booker. According to the outage map, most customers in Booker now have power.

Additional crews from southern parts of the company’s Texas-New Mexico service area have traveled north to assist in restoration efforts.

The highest concentrations of outages have been in Amarillo, Borger, Dumas, Pampa and Perryton and surrounding areas. Winds continue to be an issue and more outages could occur. Even so, crews expect to make good progress today but could be slowed by the wind and road conditions.

To report a power outage, call 1-800-895-1999.

