BOOKER, Texas (KFDA) - Booker Fire Department on scene fixing an electrical pole that was on fire this evening.

Xcel Energy says the northwest part of Booker will be out of power for most of the night.

Booker Fire Department is on scene replacing an electrical pole that was on fire.

We are on scene of a electrical pole on fire in Booker. Xcel Energy has informed us the northwest part of Booker will be... Posted by Booker Fire Department on Monday, March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.