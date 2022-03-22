Xcel: 50,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wintry weather conditions have resulted in power outages across the Texas Panhandle.

Xcel Energy says a total of 50,000 customers in Texas and New Mexico, primarily in the Texas Panhandle, have been impacted by the power outages.

As of 4:00 p.m., the Xcel Outage Map said more than 9,000 9,000 customers in the Texas Panhandle were without power, close to 7,000 of those in the Amarillo area.

Melting snow falling from lines has caused some lines to lurch when the added weight of the snow is removed suddenly, leading to additional line damage, and continued strong wind gusts have also caused new outages.

The northeast Texas Panhandle communities of Darrouzett, Follett, Lipscomb and Higgins in Lipscomb County remained without power at 4:00 p.m. today.

Crews will continue to work these and other outages throughout the day, but the company expects some will work into Wednesday.

Field personnel say nearly 50 poles damaged in the storm.

The company has employed a helicopter to patrol hard-to-reach rural lines and additional damage could be found. Around 400 employees and contractors are working on the issue.

To report a power outage, call 1-800-895-1999.

