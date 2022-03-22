West Texas A&M falls to Glenville State in NCAA DII Elite Eight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 23 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs looked to win their first NCAA DII Elite Eight since 2014, but Glenville State was too much winning 103-56.

The Pioneers scored 69 points in the first half, making 10 of their 14 three-pointers early for a 56 percentage. Glenville State dominated nearly every stat category except blocks. WT recorded three and the Pioneers totaled one.

”Buff Nation showed up. Wasn’t the outcome we all wanted, but we’re still proud of our Lady Buffs and the great season they had,” said Sedrick Knowlton, West Texas A&M Associate Athletic Director. “From how they started people didn’t think we would be there, so it was a privilege to be there but maybe we’ll come back next year even better.”

The Lady Buffs end their season with an overall record of (26-11) under first-year head coach Josh Prock.

