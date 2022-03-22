Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Texas A&M falls to Glenville State in NCAA DII Elite Eight

WT women's basketball first-year head coach Josh Prock leads Lady Buffs to Elite Eight.
WT women's basketball first-year head coach Josh Prock leads Lady Buffs to Elite Eight.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 23 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs looked to win their first NCAA DII Elite Eight since 2014, but Glenville State was too much winning 103-56.

The Pioneers scored 69 points in the first half, making 10 of their 14 three-pointers early for a 56 percentage. Glenville State dominated nearly every stat category except blocks. WT recorded three and the Pioneers totaled one.

”Buff Nation showed up. Wasn’t the outcome we all wanted, but we’re still proud of our Lady Buffs and the great season they had,” said Sedrick Knowlton, West Texas A&M Associate Athletic Director. “From how they started people didn’t think we would be there, so it was a privilege to be there but maybe we’ll come back next year even better.”

The Lady Buffs end their season with an overall record of (26-11) under first-year head coach Josh Prock.

The No. 23 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs looked to win their first NCAA DII Elite Eight since 2014,...
The No. 23 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs looked to win their first NCAA DII Elite Eight since 2014, but Glenville State was too much winning 103-56.(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Road back open at South Loop 335 and Coulter after major crash
Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 dead after crash involving semi and car near Claude
First Alert Event
Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday
March 21 First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Winter cold air continues to take over from heavy rain and storms

Latest News

SOCCER
SPORTS DRIVE: Randall girls soccer players
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo Bombers Miguel Reyes
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High long distance runners
Ryan Johnson's 2 RBI's sent WT past Oklahoma Christian.
Buffs sweep Saturday doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian