School and business closings and delays for Tuesday
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The blizzard-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday.
You can view a full list of school closings here.
Below are a list of business closings:
- Pantex day shift operations are delayed three hours for all nonessential personnel. Do not report to the site until three hours after your normal arrival time. Teleworkers report as scheduled.
- Amarillo Bone and Joint is closed.
- Amarillo Heart Group is closed.
- Meals on Wheels is closed.
- Happy Days Childcare Center and Preschool are closed.
- Panhandle OBGYN is closed.
- Buttons and Bows ELC is closed.
- Potter County offices are closed.
- Acute and Chronic Pain and Spine Center is closed.
- ABC Learning Center of Amarillo is closed.
- The Cardiology Center of Amarillo is closed.
- Amarillo TTUHSC operations, on-campus activities, and clinics are canceled on 3/22/22 due to inclement weather. All remote curricular activities will continue; please check for further communications from your school. Visit www.ttuhsc.edu/emergency for updates.
- Allergy ARTS Clinic is closed today.
- Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is closed today.
- Brady Dental Group is closed.
- Quail Creek Ear Nose and Throat Center will be closed.
- Camping World will open at 11:00 AM
- Gander RV will open at 11:00 AM
- P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo is closed.
- Due to inclement weather, the following BSA clinics will be closed Tuesday, March 22:
- BSA Harrington Breast Center
- BSA Harrington Cancer Center
- BSA Outpatient Therapy Services
- BSA Family Medical Clinic
- BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat
- BSA Advanced Wound Care – 2 locations
- BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic
- BSA Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Due to inclement weather, the following BSA clinics will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22:
- Amarillo Surgical Group
- According to NWTH, The following will have two-hour delays:
- JO Wyatt Clinic
- Northwest Urgent Care Clinics
- Sonlight Preschool will be closed today.
- D&S Community Services office and Dayhab will be closed today due to inclement weather.
- Panhandle Primary Care / Cindy Hutson DO and Panhandle Ketamine Care are closed.
- Amarillo Grain Exchange, Inc. Amarillo location closed.
- Amarillo Medical Specialists, LLP is closed.
- AUA Surgical Center is closed today.
- All Amarillo Great Clips will be closed today due to the weather.
- Education Credit Union has delayed their opening until noon today.
- BBB offices will be closed today. Employees will be working remotely. Contact info@txpanhandle.bbb.org or 806-379-6222.
- Little Feet Big Steps Daycare and Preschool is closed.
