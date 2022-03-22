School and business closings and delays for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The blizzard-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday.

You can view a full list of school closings here.

Below are a list of business closings:

Pantex day shift operations are delayed three hours for all nonessential personnel. Do not report to the site until three hours after your normal arrival time. Teleworkers report as scheduled.

Amarillo Bone and Joint is closed.

Amarillo Heart Group is closed.

Meals on Wheels is closed.

Happy Days Childcare Center and Preschool are closed.

Panhandle OBGYN is closed.

Buttons and Bows ELC is closed.

Potter County offices are closed.

Acute and Chronic Pain and Spine Center is closed.

ABC Learning Center of Amarillo is closed.

The Cardiology Center of Amarillo is closed.

Amarillo TTUHSC operations, on-campus activities, and clinics are canceled on 3/22/22 due to inclement weather. All remote curricular activities will continue; please check for further communications from your school. Visit www.ttuhsc.edu/emergency for updates.

Allergy ARTS Clinic is closed today.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is closed today.

Brady Dental Group is closed.

Quail Creek Ear Nose and Throat Center will be closed.

Camping World will open at 11:00 AM

Gander RV will open at 11:00 AM

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo is closed.

Due to inclement weather, the following BSA clinics will be closed Tuesday, March 22: BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Services BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat BSA Advanced Wound Care – 2 locations BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Cardiothoracic Surgery

Due to inclement weather, the following BSA clinics will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22: Amarillo Surgical Group

According to NWTH, The following will have two-hour delays: JO Wyatt Clinic Northwest Urgent Care Clinics

Sonlight Preschool will be closed today.

D&S Community Services office and Dayhab will be closed today due to inclement weather.

Panhandle Primary Care / Cindy Hutson DO and Panhandle Ketamine Care are closed.

Amarillo Grain Exchange, Inc. Amarillo location closed.

Amarillo Medical Specialists, LLP is closed.

AUA Surgical Center is closed today.

All Amarillo Great Clips will be closed today due to the weather.

Education Credit Union has delayed their opening until noon today.

BBB offices will be closed today. Employees will be working remotely. Contact info@txpanhandle.bbb.org or 806-379-6222.

Little Feet Big Steps Daycare and Preschool is closed.

To have your business added to the list, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

