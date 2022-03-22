Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Plenty of moisture coming to end

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After severe thunderstorms switched to snow in the overnight hours, several inches of thick, wet snow has blanketed much of the central to northern portions of the area. Blizzard warnings have been cancelled as heavier snow is coming to an end as the system continues to move off towards the east. Thanks to only fairly cooler temperatures, snow should melt relatively quickly, although roads could still be slick. Temperatures will only warm into the mid-40s by the afternoon, and unfortunately, higher winds will stick out of the north, still at 30-40 mph.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Tuesday
power outage
Xcel: 50,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm
I40 West at a Standstill
I-40 West back open after road conditions cause closure
First Alert All Clear
ALL CLEAR: Winds linger, but skies are clearing.
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

First Alert Wednesday
Temperatures Rising, Wind Decreasing
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 3/23
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 3/23
WEATHER
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Thawing Out
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmer Into The Weekend