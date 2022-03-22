Plenty of moisture coming to end

After severe thunderstorms switched to snow in the overnight hours, several inches of thick, wet snow has blanketed much of the central to northern portions of the area. Blizzard warnings have been cancelled as heavier snow is coming to an end as the system continues to move off towards the east. Thanks to only fairly cooler temperatures, snow should melt relatively quickly, although roads could still be slick. Temperatures will only warm into the mid-40s by the afternoon, and unfortunately, higher winds will stick out of the north, still at 30-40 mph.

