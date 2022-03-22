Panhandle PBS and Amarillo Public Library hosting ‘Finding Your Roots’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle PBS and the Amarillo Public Library are hosting Finding Your Roots: A Family History Celebration this Thursday.

The event will start from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Downtown Library, it is free and open to all ages.

This will be a hands-on showcase of the library’s rich genealogy resources.

A variety of activity stations – spread out for public safety – will be provided by Amarillo Public Library staff, volunteers from the Amarillo Genealogical Society, and Panhandle PBS staff on the Downtown Library’s second floor.

The activities will include:

A “getting started with genealogy” station with hands-on assistance and worksheets to begin exploring family history.

A “next steps” station to dig further into family history.

Tours of the library’s genealogy resources.

A hands-on family tree activity in the library’s MakerSpace.

A “Shadowbox Stories” pop-up booth where members of the public can bring objects or mementos (smaller than 12″ x 12″) important to their family history; Panhandle PBS will photograph the items and record the stories for local PBS programming.

New Season 8 episodes of “Finding Your Roots” will be screened, with complimentary popcorn.

During each episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.,” guests can explore their genealogy and meet their ancestors who crisscrossed the globe to become business people and bootleggers, war heroes and criminals, farmers and factory workers.

