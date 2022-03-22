Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Multiple power lines down in Hansford, Ochiltree, Lipscomb and Hemphill counties

North Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.
North Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.(Source: North Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on multiple areas that have power lines and poles down.

According to North Plains Electric Cooperative, there are multiple power lines and poles down in Hansford, Ochiltree, Lipscomb and Hemphill counties.

There are around 20 to 25 distribution poles down and six transmission poles down.

The west of Gruver has a breaker offline and is affecting several members.

Crews are working on the systems in the areas.

North Plains Electric Cooperative says for those who do not have power by 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. there is small chance that the power will be restored that evening.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Debit Card Abuse Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen debit card
Sunray Collegiate Independent School District
4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed
Amarillo police checked over 250 reported underage drinking locations and issued 27 citations...
Amarillo police write 27 citations, check over 250 reports during Spring Break underage drinking enforcement
We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was...
That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorian Thomas?

Latest News

City of Amarillo
City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department hosting seasonal job fair
High Plains Food Bank donation
Boy Scouts to canvass Amarillo neighborhoods this weekend for food donations
Jevon Malachi Boney, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for assaulting a family...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for assault charges
Crime scene
Police: Woman found dead inside Clovis apartment
We looked into the cold case of Dorian Thomas when he went missing on October 26 1998 which was...
That’s A Good Question: Are there any new leads in the cold case of Dorian Thomas?