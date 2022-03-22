Multiple power lines down in Hansford, Ochiltree, Lipscomb and Hemphill counties

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on multiple areas that have power lines and poles down.

According to North Plains Electric Cooperative, there are multiple power lines and poles down in Hansford, Ochiltree, Lipscomb and Hemphill counties.

There are around 20 to 25 distribution poles down and six transmission poles down.

The west of Gruver has a breaker offline and is affecting several members.

Crews are working on the systems in the areas.

North Plains Electric Cooperative says for those who do not have power by 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. there is small chance that the power will be restored that evening.

