More than 11,000 people without power across Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wintry weather conditions have resulted in power outages across the Texas Panhandle.

According to the Xcel Outage Map, crews are working on 170 outages impacted 11,353 people as of 7:15a.m.

An electrical pole fire has caused a power outage to impact Booker. According to the outage map, most customers in Booker now have power.

Xcel says the company has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees are available to respond to the outages.

To report a power outage, call 1-800-895-1999.

