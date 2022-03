AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says I-40 West is currently at a standstill.

Sheriff Brian Thomas says traffic is not moving westbound at all, and eastbound traffic is off and on.

Drivers are asked to be careful as deputies and DPS are having trouble getting through.

Folks the roads are especially bad this morning. I-40 west leaving Amarillo is closed. If you can delay do so don't try... Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.